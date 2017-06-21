Une multitude de workshops et de symposiums exposants à l’IFOS 2017

Détails Publié le mercredi 21 juin 2017 10:53

technologies / sciences

Rendez-vous au Palais des congrès de la Porte-Maillot, à Paris du 24 juin et jusqu’au 28 juin !

Le 21e Congrès international ORL (ENT World Congress), le plus grand rassemblement d’ORL au monde est aussi l’occasion pour les fabricants d’aides auditives, d’implants et les distributeurs du secteur de faire montre de leur savoir-faire. Tous ou presque organisent pour l’événement leur symposium technique et scientifique. Tour d’horizon du programme du côté "industrie".

Dimanche 25 juin

7h45 – 8h30 (Salle 242A): Advanced Bionics . Innovation 2017.

. Innovation 2017. 12h30 – 14h (Amphithéâtre Havane) : Amplifon . Présentation des monographies 2017.

. Présentation des monographies 2017. 18h – 18h45 (Salle 242B): Otometrics . Introduction to shimp.

. Introduction to shimp. 18h – 18h45 (Salle 242A): Nurotron. International advancements and multicenter trial results of the Nurotron Venus cochlear implant system.

Lundi 26 juin

7h45 – 8h30 (Salle 341): Entendre . Genes and hearing: a lot more than genetics (Paul Avan).

. Genes and hearing: a lot more than genetics (Paul Avan). 7h45 – 8h30 (Salle 343): Oticon Medical . Because Sound Matters (Cedric Briand, Jesper Wahlin, Michel Hoen, Marco Ferrando).

. Because Sound Matters (Cedric Briand, Jesper Wahlin, Michel Hoen, Marco Ferrando). 12h30 – 14h00 (Salle 241): Amplifon Italie . Big Data in ENT(Chair: Pr. Frédéric Chabolle).

. Big Data in ENT(Chair: Pr. Frédéric Chabolle). 12h30 – 14h00 (Amphithéâtre Bordeaux): Auris . Recent Advances in the Treatment of Acute Hearing Loss(Ulla Pirvola, Adrien A. Eshraghi, Stefan K. Plontke, David Baguley).

. Recent Advances in the Treatment of Acute Hearing Loss(Ulla Pirvola, Adrien A. Eshraghi, Stefan K. Plontke, David Baguley). 12h30 – 14h (Salle 342A): Signia . Tool kits in hearing aids for Tinnitus sound therapy (Ronny Hannemann et Philippe Lantin).

. Tool kits in hearing aids for Tinnitus sound therapy (Ronny Hannemann et Philippe Lantin). 12h30 – 14h (Salle 342B): Starkey . Starkey Hearing Foundation: meet and exchange about the foundation’s missions and activities!

. Starkey Hearing Foundation: meet and exchange about the foundation’s missions and activities! 18h – 18h45 (Salle 242A): Prodition/Bernafon. Advanced compression technology for hearing aids (Christophe Lesimple).

Mardi 27 juin

7h45 – 8h30 (Salle 242A): MED-EL . In Good Hands: MED-EL and You (Ingeborg Hochmair, Rosanne Fava, Alexander Hofer, Daniel Sieber).

. In Good Hands: MED-EL and You (Ingeborg Hochmair, Rosanne Fava, Alexander Hofer, Daniel Sieber). 7h45 – 8h30 (Salle 252A): Interacoustics . New clinical tests of dynamic vestibular function / Clinical use of WBT with pediatrics. Evidence & Recent developments(Jos Huijnen, Leonel Luis).

. New clinical tests of dynamic vestibular function / Clinical use of WBT with pediatrics. Evidence & Recent developments(Jos Huijnen, Leonel Luis). 12h30 – 14h (Salle Maillot): Cochlear. A world beyond hearing aids (Richard Brook).